Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 79,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $75.14 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

