Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $276.38 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $277.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

