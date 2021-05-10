Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stake Decreased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,651 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,993,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,962,000 after buying an additional 996,426 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,334,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after buying an additional 245,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 176,509 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $99.78 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.33.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

