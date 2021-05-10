Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,119,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $240.15 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $242.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

