Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 43.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 64,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 279,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after buying an additional 30,676 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 61,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG opened at $135.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $330.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day moving average of $134.61.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,279,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,134,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

