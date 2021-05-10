Creative Planning Takes $226,000 Position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Perspecta by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perspecta by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 458,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 279,943 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PRSP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.84.

PRSP opened at $29.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

