Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 12,900 Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Separately, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,262,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $11.55 on Monday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71.

NUVB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

