Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 9,401 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 103.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,404.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 48,992 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $899,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

BLOK stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.