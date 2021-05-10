Creative Planning Buys New Shares in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Creatd at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CM Management LLC bought a new position in Creatd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTD opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $30.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.11. Creatd, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $19.41.

In other Creatd news, CEO Jeremy Frommer bought 5,725 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $26,735.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,564.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 13,329 shares of company stock valued at $58,435 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development of digital communities, marketing branded digital content, and e-commerce opportunities. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

