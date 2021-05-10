Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,545 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock worth $11,867,301. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Shares of SGEN opened at $139.49 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

