Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,351 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after buying an additional 6,940,708 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after buying an additional 5,813,803 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,515,000 after buying an additional 3,330,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $99,768,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after buying an additional 2,626,073 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDP opened at $36.60 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

