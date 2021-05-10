Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average is $126.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

