Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,240 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTXS opened at $121.03 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average is $130.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

