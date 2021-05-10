Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 130.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Blueprint Medicines worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

Shares of BPMC opened at $94.93 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.18.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

