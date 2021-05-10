NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBSPF. Redburn Partners lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of RBSPF stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.33.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

