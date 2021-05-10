JustInvest LLC Decreases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

JustInvest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $465.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.83 and a 52-week high of $467.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 over the last 90 days. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.