Brokerages Set Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Target Price at $90.80

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 411.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,716 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

