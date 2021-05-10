Analysts Set TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TBI stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,249.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $845,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,558 shares of company stock worth $2,363,547 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC raised its position in TrueBlue by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in TrueBlue by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TrueBlue by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.