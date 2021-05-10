The Goldman Sachs Group Trims CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price to $158.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.71.

CYBR opened at $120.23 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.39.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

