The Goldman Sachs Group Trims CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price to $158.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.71.
CYBR opened at $120.23 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.39.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
