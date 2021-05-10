PGGM Investments Sells 588 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $157.71 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

