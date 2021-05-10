Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stake Boosted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $11,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

ABMD opened at $296.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.29 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

