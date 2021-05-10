Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Reduced by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cintas were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas stock opened at $360.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $197.13 and a 12-month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.