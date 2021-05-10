PGGM Investments Sells 80,441 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,441 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $84.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.