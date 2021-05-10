Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

