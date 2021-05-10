Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a report published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $57.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.91.

Xencor stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 13,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

