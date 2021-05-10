Evercore ISI Reaffirms Hold Rating for CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM opened at $18.38 on Friday. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 1,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth $162,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.