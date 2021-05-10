AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,935. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGCO opened at $153.80 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.