Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 93,532 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,784,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 93,532 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $127,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $50.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

