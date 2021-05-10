Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given “Sell” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DB. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

