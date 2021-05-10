Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

