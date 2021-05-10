SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.29.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.64. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.69.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,864,000 after purchasing an additional 375,264 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $5,158,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

