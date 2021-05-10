3,419 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.64.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $77.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,102.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $90.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.