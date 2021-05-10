Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 137.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in DraftKings by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in DraftKings by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

DraftKings stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

