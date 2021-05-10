Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kforce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Insiders sold 173,840 shares of company stock worth $9,352,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $60.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

