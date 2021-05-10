US Bancorp DE Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 114.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $315.37 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.84 and a 12-month high of $317.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.18.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

