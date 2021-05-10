Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123,434 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.15% of Pan American Silver worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $40.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

