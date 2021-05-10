BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 586,700 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 898.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 652,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.98.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $130.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.