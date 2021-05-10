Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Stock Holdings Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 185,270 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Gildan Activewear worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,446 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $68,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Desjardins upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.