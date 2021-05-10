eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

