BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after purchasing an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after purchasing an additional 236,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $249,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $67.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

