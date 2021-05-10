OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives GBX 501 Consensus PT from Analysts

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 501 ($6.55).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSB shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities lowered OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 487.40 ($6.37) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 460.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 418.47. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 221.20 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 499.30 ($6.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

