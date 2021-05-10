MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to announce earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. MasTec posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after acquiring an additional 607,802 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $111.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $112.91.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

