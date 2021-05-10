Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 3,972 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. 46.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

