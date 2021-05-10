Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,051 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,259,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $80.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2,682.11, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.33. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

