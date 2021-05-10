iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,383 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2,553.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 719.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,517,000.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91.

