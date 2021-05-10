Morris S. Young Sells 9,275 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $90,616.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $291,851.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $438,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $9.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $407.52 million, a P/E ratio of -321.89 and a beta of 2.29. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $9,742,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after buying an additional 144,318 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 88,850 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AXT by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AXT during the first quarter worth about $526,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

