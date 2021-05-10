TCF National Bank Makes New $224,000 Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

TCF National Bank purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ares Management by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $2,351,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923. 59.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARES opened at $53.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.57%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

