Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $101.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR opened at $95.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $95.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

