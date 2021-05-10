Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $312.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $309.00 to $312.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.40.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $288.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.38. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

