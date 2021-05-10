Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $849.40 million, a PE ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after buying an additional 633,411 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.